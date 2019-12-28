2 in Custody, 1 Wanted After Robbing AT&T Store in Andalusia

by Mandy McQueen

Two suspects are in custody and another is wanted after an AT&T store in Andalusia was robbed last weekend.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, Treyvon Belgrave, 23, and Salita Shomeo, 25, have been charged with robbery second degree, theft of property first degree, and criminal mischief second degree. Their bonds have been set at $43,000 each.

There is currently an outstanding warrant for the arrest of the third suspect, Brandon Kyles, 22. All three are from Orlando, Fl.

According to Chief Paul Hudson, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, the three subjects entered the AT&T store on the West Bypass. The suspects waited for a male employee to exit the room and then began snatching display items off of the counter. When the male AT&T employee came back in and tried to stop them, the suspects shoved him aside and were able to get away.

The APD issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO). Officers in the Evergreen Police Department spotted the suspects as they entered the town and began a pursuit. The suspects wrecked their vehicle. One was taken to the Evergreen hospital where he was treated and later released. Two were returned to Andalusia, as was the vehicle they were driving.

Chief Hudson said it appears the men were “just passing through town when they decided to rob the store.”

He expressed the department’s appreciation for both the Evergreen Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their assistance in the investigation.