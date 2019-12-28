A Few Strong To Severe Storms Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was another mainly cloudy but mild day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures reached the upper 60s to low 70s, and a few isolated showers passed through the area this afternoon. Temperatures stay VERY mild this evening, generally hovering in the mid 60s between 7 and 11PM. A few isolated showers are possible too, but they’ll be rather hit or miss and light in nature. Expect a cloudy sky tonight with passing showers and lows in the low 60s.

Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday. However, that threat won’t begin until the afternoon. During the morning, expect a cloudy sky with passing light showers. The severe weather window opens around midday, and could span through midnight. All of our area is under a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather Sunday. The main threats are a brief tornado or two and straight line winds up to 60 mph. The primary severe threat will be with a line of showers/storms ahead of a cold front. However, discrete storms could develop ahead of the cold front across west Alabama during the afternoon. These storms could become severe, and may have a higher threat of producing a tornado. The main line of storms arrives later in the evening. Highs reach the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

The severe threat ends Sunday night once the main line of storms (and the trailing cold front) push through the area. Expect a quickly clearing sky, with most of our area back to sunshine by sunrise Monday morning. Sunday night lows fall to near 50°.

Cooler air settles in behind the front early next week. It won’t be bitterly cold, but noticeably cooler than the low 70s we’ve become accustomed to lately. Expect highs near 60° Monday and mid to upper 50s New Year’s Eve. Each day features plenty of sunshine, with lows in the mid to upper 30s both nights. That means 2020 starts on a chilly note, so plan to bundle up if you’re ringing in the new year outside. Rain could return New Year’s Day night, but becomes more widespread Thursday and Friday. The rest of the week stays on the cooler side, with highs in the low 60s Wednesday through Friday with lows in the 40s.

The rain comes to an end Saturday morning, with sunshine returning for the remainder of the weekend. Highs could be in the low 60s both days, so next weekend might be rather mild.