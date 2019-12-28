Disney Characters Say Tourists Inappropriately Touched Them

by Alabama News Network Staff

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month, Dec. 2019, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists. The woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character's head, while the employees wearing the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes were groped by tourists, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists. This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess. The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec, 4 after a grandmother patted the character’s head. She told investigators she didn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her. Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck’s costume and groped an employee’s chest.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)