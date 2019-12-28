Nearly $100M Wood Pellet Factory Planned in West Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) – A nearly $100 million factory to produce wood pellets is planned for the west Alabama city of Demopolis. The Tuscaloosa-based Westervelt is partnering with Canadian Pinnacle Renewable Energy to build a facility in Marengo County. The plant is set to start production in the first half of 2021. The plant will be located on the Tombigbee River so pellets can be loaded into barges and shipped to the main state port in Mobile. Wood pellets are mainly used as a fuel for heating sources in Europe. Another wood pellet plant was announced this fall in Sumter County.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)