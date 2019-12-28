Tuskegee Police Investigating Strong Armed Robbery

by Mandy McQueen

The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a strong armed robbery which occurred on Friday at a business in Tuskegee.

According to a press release by the Tuskegee Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Martin Luther King Highway at approximately 09:00 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Police gathered that two male suspects, wearing masks, entered the business armed with handguns. One suspect struck a cashier across the head with his weapon. Both suspects fled the business with an undisclosed

amount of cash.

The victim was treated by medics on the scene for minor injuries. No additional medical treatment was needed.

At this time, the identities of the suspects have not been identified. The Tuskegee Police Department is in the process of obtaining the video footage to assist in the capture the armed suspects.

If you have any information in relation to this to case please contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.