Auburn Surging While Many of its SEC Rivals are Staggering

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lipscomb, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. JULIE BENNETT AP PHOTO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Auburn has followed up a banner season by picking up right where it left off. The same can’t be said for the rest of the Southeastern Conference. Auburn (12-0) carries an unbeaten record into conference play despite losing first-round draft pick Chuma Okeke and the backcourt duo of Bryce Brown and Jared Harper from a team that reached the Final Four last year. Many of Auburn’s conference rivals aren’t performing as well as expected. No. 8 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky (9-3) are the only SEC teams in the Top 25.

