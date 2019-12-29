Auburn University to Offer Dual Enrollment to Local Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn University is launching a partnership with Auburn City Schools to offer dual-enrollment classes to high school students. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the partnership will allow Auburn High School students to begin taking Auburn University classes to help prepare them for college. Officials say the program allows students to earn high school and college credits at the same times. Auburn University calls the dual-enrollment program Auburn First. Auburn High School has been participating in dual enrollment with Southern Union since 2015 and the University of Alabama since 2018.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)