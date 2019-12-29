Police: 2 Parishioners Shot and Killed Texas Church Gunman

by Alabama News Network Staff

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – Police say congregants shot and killed a man who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas. White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering says a person shot by the suspect also died in the Sunday morning attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ, and a second parishioner has life-threatening injuries. Authorities have released no names of those involved. An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter.

