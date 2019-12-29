Rain/Storms Tonight

by Shane Butler

A cold front to our west is marching eastward tonight. Rain and storms will develop along and well ahead of the boundary. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The severe storms threat will be mainly strong to damaging winds. We expect this threat to go into the late evening hours.

Improving weather conditions are on the way for Monday. The front moves east and high pressure builds in behind the boundary. This puts us back in a sunny and dry weather pattern through Wednesday. Temps will be cooler with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

Another rain maker heads into the region late week. A frontal system will tap more gulf moisture and set us up for rain Thursday and Friday. Temps will be in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s so no wintry threat this time around.

We’re back to mostly sunny but cooler weather over the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will hover in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s.