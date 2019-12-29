US Rep John Lewis of Georgia Battling Pancreatic Cancer

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – Congressman John Lewis of Georgia has announced he has advanced pancreatic cancer, vowing he will will continue serving in Washington while he fights the disease and undergoes medical treatment. Lewis, now 79 years old, is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists out of a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The veteran Democratic congressman from Georgia said in a statement Sunday that the cancer was discovered this month during a routine medical visit. He said subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer.

