Alabama News Network in Florida for Bowl Games

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has crews in both Orlando and Tampa for the bowl games that feature Alabama and Auburn.

Alabama is playing in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, while Auburn faces Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. Both games have the same kickoff time: Noon CST on New Year’s Day.

The Citrus Bowl will be shown on ABC 32, while the Outback Bowl will be on ESPN.

Our Madison Jaggars will be covering the Alabama Crimson Tide. You can follow her on Twitter: @madison_jaggars

Our Darrell Puckett will be covering the Auburn Tigers. You can follow him on Twitter: @DarrellPuckett

Be looking for reports from them on-air and online from now through postgame coverage on Wednesday!