Montgomery City Council Revokes The Shack’s Business License

The Shack Bar and Grill has had a history of violent incidents

by Jalea Brooks

The Shack Bar and Grill Montgomery, will be closing its doors after city council members voted unanimously to revoke its owners’ business license.

“The Shack” on Atlanta highway has had a history of violent incidents, most recently — a brutal fight in the parking lot earlier this month shared all across social media.

Monday morning, the council continued its December 17th meeting with a “Show Cause” hearing on the proposed resolution to revoke The Shack’s business license. Council members collectively expressed concern for public safety and questioned the amount of security present at the bar and grill.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley told council members that officers have responded to many incidents there, including a shooting that injured three men back in June.

MPD also presented video of a brawl allegedly inside of the restaurant though the restaurant’s owner, Jerry Cook, said the video is not from an incident at The Shack.

In May 2017, two airmen were injured in a shooting outside of The Shack. As a result, Maxwell Air Force Base deemed the restaurant “off-limits” to any active-duty military members who visited the establishment.

Cook, said there is security on hand and insisted that most of the incidents have happened nearby and not actually at his business. He also asked for more time to provide the council with surveillance footage and other requests to prove that the establishment is not a concern to public safety.

“We don’t want issues in the parking lot, we don’t want issues inside this building. I work really hard to keep that from happening” he explained later in the day when interviewed outside of his restaurant. “I’ve been here since 2004, been here a long time. I use this place as a place to make a living and provide something for the shift workers in this town” he said.

Several patrons spoke in support of keeping the restaurant open just before the council’s unanimous vote. Cook’s attorney says “The Shack” will have 30 days to appeal the decision, which the owner plans to do .