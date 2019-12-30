Man Charged with Murder after Human Remains Found in Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with murder after another man’s remains were found in a well.

Investigators say Sunday night, they searched property at 9686 Lee Road 279 in connection yo the disappearance of 72-year-old James Edmund Clarke of Valley. We’re told they found Clarke’s remains in the well and that he had been stabbed and shot.

Investigators said an acquaintance of Clarke, 58-year-old Hubert Timothy Sprayberry of Valley, has been charged with murder in his killing.

Clarke was reported missing on December 19th.

If you have information about this case, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.