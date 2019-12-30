MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: HPV vaccine + Diet could affect sperm + Colorectal cancer

by Samantha Williams

Researchers from the University of Texas found one dose of the HPV vaccine could be just as effective as two or three doses. They said it’s still too early to do away with the recommended series of doses, but more clinical trials in the future could prove the need for only one dose.

Plus, a research team in Sweden found a change in diet can affect the quality of sperm in as little as a week. The study looked at a change in sugar intake in men with normal and low sperm movement. To researchers’ surprise, all of the men experienced normal sperm motility after dramatically increasing their sugar intake… but they still have to determine if the sugar caused the change, or if it was because the men improved their diets.

Lastly, a new study conducted by Canadian scientists identified a key protein that supports the growth of many Colorectal cancers. They said determining how to inhibit the movement of the protein could help stop tumors from growing.