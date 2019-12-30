Spending New Years Eve in Montgomery? Here’s What You Need to Know

by Samantha Williams

Cities across the nation are prepping to ring in the new year, including right here in the Capital City.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Police Chief Ernest Finley held a press conference Monday to encourage people to celebrate the new year safely: Reminding everyone that shooting off fireworks and discharging fire arms in the city limits is illegal.

“We want the New Year’s Eve festivities and celebrations to be safe and secure for our residents throughout the four corners of our city,” Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said.

MPD is boosting patrols Tuesday night, and officers will be responding to nuisance fireworks and gun shot calls.