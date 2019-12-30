Sunshine Returns Today; A Chilly Start To 2020

by Ben Lang

The showers and storms that brought a threat for severe weather to our area Sunday are long gone. Clouds linger across most of our area as of 6AM, but the back edge of the clouds continues to work southeast this morning. By this afternoon, abundant sunshine returns. Temperatures remain a good 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Tonight feels a little more like winter again, with lows in the mid to upper 30s under a clear sky.

New Year’s Eve looks sunny and cool with highs just in the mid to upper 50s. New Year’s eve night looks chilly. No rain to worry about, but temperatures fall into the upper 30s around midnight. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

Clouds increase New Year’s Day ahead of our next weather system. Some showers could return late Wednesday night, but most of the day stays dry. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s. Rain and maybe even some storms look much more widespread Thursday through Friday. We’ll monitor the system for any severe weather potential, but severe weather is not expected at this time. The rain tapers off Friday night/Saturday morning as the system exits east.

Cooler temperatures persist this weekend. Expect highs in the 50s to around 60 behind the departing system. Sunshine could return as early as Saturday. A mostly clear sky results in lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday night. Sunday afternoon highs only reach the 50s to around 60° despite a mostly sunny sky.

Next Monday looks dry but a bit more cloudy. Highs reach the low 60s.