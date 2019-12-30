Turning Colder Overnight

by Shane Butler

A mostly clear and dry air mass has taken hold of our weather. Temps will be about average for this time of the year. Lows in the mid to upper 30s and daytime highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s through Wednesday. Looks like blue sky and cool temps for the last few days of 2019.

We go into a cloudy and rainy weather pattern starting late Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday and Friday. This period could be a pretty decent rain event for us. Rainfall amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches in spots. Temps will manage mid to upper 60s for highs during this rainy period.

A frontal boundary sweeps through the deep south and pushes the rain out early Saturday. Much colder air will spill into the state behind the boundary. Highs only reach the mid 50s but overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We’re back to sunny and dry weather conditions Monday of next week. Highs return to the lower to mid 60s while overnight lows reach the lower 40s. Some showers may be possible with another frontal passage on Tuesday.