A cold start to 2020

by Shane Butler

A clear and dry air mass remains in place for now. High pressure over the deep south is helping keep our weather quiet. This will allow us to have a clear and chilly evening for New Year’s Eve outdoor activities. Temps will fall through the 40s into the upper 30s by midnight. We start out 2020 cold with temps in the mid 30s Wednesday morning. Abundant sunshine puts us back into the upper 50s to lower 60s Wednesday afternoon. A disturbance makes an entrance into the area late Wednesday night and we’re looking at a rainy weather pattern Thursday through Saturday morning. It’s looking like mainly rain but there could be a few strong to possibly severe storms over our southwestern counties Thursday. Rainfall could be decent with .50 to 1 inch over parts of our area. Heaviest rains will setup to our north and west. Temps will be fairly mild with mid 60s for highs during the rainy period. We expect the rain to depart early Saturday and this will allow drier conditions Saturday afternoon into Sunday and Monday. High pressure makes a return and we get back into sunny skies. Our next precipitation event works into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.