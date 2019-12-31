AAA Alabama Offers Tow-for-Life

by Alabama News Network Staff

AAA Alabama is offering a service to keep New Year’s partygoers from drinking and driving. It’s called Tow-for-Life.

This public service program provides free towing services to keep impaired drivers off the road. This is the 33rd year for the program, and the service is provided to AAA members and non-members alike.

The program begins at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 31st and continues until 6:00 AM on New Year’s Day.

“This is the most dangerous time of year to be on the roads,” says Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson. “We want to raise awareness and encourage people to plan ahead when going out on New Year’s Eve. It is important to make arrangements before you go out, so that you aren’t making these decisions after you have been drinking,” he said.

To receive free towing on New Year’s Eve: