Sunny And Seasonable NYE; Rain Arrives Thursday

by Ben Lang

It feels more like winter this morning with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. The clear sky overhead makes way to plenty of sunshine today, and temperatures rebound into the upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures fall quickly this evening as winds subside under a clear sky. Bundle up if you’re out late tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 30s near midnight. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

New Year’s Day looks like another seasonable day. Clouds gradually increase west to east, but high temperatures still manage the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain is not expected through New Year’s Day. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday as another storm system develops just to our west. A few storms are possible too, and a few may even be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center now places a marginal risk for severe weather across the southwest corner of Alabama on Thursday. Details on the severe weather potential are murky at best at this point, but if certain parameters come together right, then the possibility is there. We’ll continue to monitor the potential threat.

Rain continues into Thursday night and Friday, but tapers off as we enter the weekend. Severe weather or not, a decent soaking of rain is possible, with rain totals between 1 and 2 inches through Saturday morning.

Some wrap-around showers may linger on Saturday behind the exiting system, but dry weather returns by Sunday. Temperatures look cooler for the weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Saturday and Sunday night.

Early next week looks a little milder with highs in the low 60s. Monday looks dry but clouds may increase a bit. There’s a small chance for rain Tuesday with another potential front moving through the state. That could result in another cool-down for the middle of next week.