Annual Lacey-Boyd New Year’s Day Parade Attracts Hundreds to West Montgomery

by Justin Walker

New Year’s Day celebrations continued Wednesday in Montgomery. The annual Lacey Boyd New Year’s Day Parade marched down Fairview Avenue for its 16th year.

“It’s my first time, but I don’t think I’m going to miss another one,” Montgomery resident Betty Taylor said.

Community members lined the streets around Carver High School to watch the parade roll through town.

“The crowd grows bigger and bigger every year,” Lechia Brown said.

Brown of Montgomery says she’s been coming to the parade since it all started.

“I love the bikes, the motorcycles, the cars, the horses, just about everything,” Brown said.

Athena Pitts of Montgomery explains the parade is a great way to bring people together, and shine a light on a part of Montgomery that often is portrayed negatively.

“I’m just excited to see things happening in our community on a positive note, instead of always hearing about negative shootings and killing in our neighborhood,” Pitts said.

The 2020 parade honored fallen Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who was shot and killed in November.

Local business owner Michelle Browder hopes the new year will continue to bring unity to the area. Browder says that’s what the Boyds intended when the parade started– 16 years ago.

“It’s a new day, it’s a new year. And hopefully we can, as a city, and a state, a county, see more clearly; see what we need to do and then act upon it,” Browder said. “It’s important to show the camaraderie and community, and so I think this has been a great way to do it.”

The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade was Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

People were also treated to a free concert, featuring Bibby Simmons- who many know as “Black Elvis.”