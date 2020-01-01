Large House Fire in Macon County New Years Day Remains Under Investigation

by Samantha Williams

In Macon County, crews spent much of Wednesday afternoon tending to a large house fire that started early that morning on County road 42.

Several fire crews from surrounding areas were called to the home just before 3:00 Wednesday morning and worked to contain the fire for several hours. Firemen extinguished hot spots well into the afternoon.

Officials don’t believe anyone was home at the time, but will be calling in the state fire marshall to help investigate the exact cause of the blaze.