by A.J Williams

Macon County authorities are on the scene of a fire this morning.

The blaze broke out shortly before 4:00 this morning on County Road 42 in Macon County.

We’re told the Franklin, Shorter, Reeltown, Chehaw and Tuskegee Fire Departments are working to get the fire under control.

We’re still working to learn what caught fire and if there are any injuries.

