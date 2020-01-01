Mild With Increasing Clouds NYD; Rain Arrives Thursday

by Ben Lang

2020 began on a cold note across central and south Alabama, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s this morning. Thanks to plenty of sun this morning, temperatures should near 60° again this afternoon. Clouds gradually increase today, and especially tonight. That keeps temperatures more mild, with mid 40s for lows overnight.

Prepare for rain on Thursday. The rain may be light and somewhat scattered Thursday morning, but it becomes heavier and more widespread during the day. Some thunderstorms are possible too, but severe weather is unlikely. The “marginal” threat for severe weather was trimmed back to only include the Mobile area in Alabama, and mostly covers coastal Louisiana and Mississippi now. Despite the rain, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s Thursday. Rain continues into Thursday night, and temperatures only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain continues Friday. There’s a small threat of a few strong to severe storms across extreme south Alabama Friday. A marginal, level 1/5 risk currently covers that area. The overall severe threat is low, and we are mostly looking at more rain Friday. Highs reach the mid 60s. Friday night lows fall into the mid 40s.

Some showers could linger into Saturday as the storm system departs our area. Expect a drier afternoon and possibly some sunshine prior to sunset. It’s going to be cool and breezy Saturday, with highs only in the 50s. Saturday night lows fall to near freezing. Expect abundant sunshine on Sunday, but highs only reach the 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

Clouds increase a bit on Monday prior to another front’s arrival. Monday could feature highs near 60°. There’s a small chance for rain Monday night/Tuesday, but moisture looks rather limited ahead of the front. While highs reach the 50s Tuesday, high temperatures may not reach 50° next Wednesday behind the front.