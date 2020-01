Montgomery’s Downtown Countdown Celebrates the Start to 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s annual Downtown Countdown brought out hundreds of people to celebrate the start to 2020.

This year, the event was held on the street in front of Riverwalk Stadium, after being inside the stadium previously. Before that, the celebration was on Commerce Street.

Todd Fulmer and Groove Factor provided the entertainment.

Here’s more of the midnight fireworks show from the Alabama News Network Facebook page: