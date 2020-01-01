Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and rainy weather pattern is setting up for the next three days. A combination of low pressure along with a frontal boundary provide us a decent rain event the rest of this week. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches is possible with the heaviest north and westward. A few strong to possibly severe storms could occur with this system. The main storm threat will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Improving weather is on the way as the clouds and rain depart late Saturday. Drier and colder air moves in and temps start out in the lower 30s Sunday morning. High pressure returns and the skies go sunny for a couple of days. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us on Tuesday. This system may kick off a few showers as it passes through the area. Sunny and dry conditions quickly return midweek and temps hover around average highs and lows for this time of the year.