Remembering Hank Williams 67 Years Later

by Alabama News Network Staff

New Year’s Day 2020 marked 67 years since the death of country music legend, Hank Williams.

Hank is buried next to his wife, Audrey Williams in the Oakwood Cemetery Annex located in Montgomery. Hank’s funeral was one of the largest events in Montgomery history.

On Wednesday, fans and family friends gathered to remember the legend and laid a wreath at the couple’s tomb. The flower arrangements were made by Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens, the same florist who created flower arrangements for his funeral 67 years ago. Afterwards, artist and fans joined in singing the popular song, “I Saw the Light.”

The Hank Williams Museum hosted a special day of live music in honor of the anniversary. The museum is nestled in downtown Montgomery on Commerce Street. For more information on the Hank Williams Museum CLICK HERE.