Three People Killed in Elmore County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state troopers say three people have been killed in a one-car crash early this morning in Elmore County. One additional person was injured.

State troopers say 25-year-old Ladarious Antonio Griffin of Montgomery was driving on Rifle Range Road when his 1997 Lexus ES300 left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Investigators say he was killed, along with two passengers: 22-year-old Charnavia Lashay Hinkle of Montgomery and 22-year-old Lamisha Nicole Avera of Wetumpka.

State troopers say the three people who were killed were not wearing seatbelts.

A fourth person in the car survived and was wearing a seatbelt. That passenger, who was not identified by state troopers, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The wreck happened at 2:28 a.m. near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Peace Church Road, about five miles east of Wetumpka.