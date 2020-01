Wetumpka Rings In 2020 with Meteor Drop

by Alabama News Network Staff

People in Wetumpka rang in 2020 with a New Year’s tradition — the annual meteor drop. It’s a tradition that started in 1987.

The meteor drop commemorates the meteor which hit the area about 83 million years ago. The impact left a crater that’s nearly five miles wide.

Besides the meteor drop, people enjoyed live music, food and a fireworks show.