A Preview of Alabama Politics in 2020

by Jerome Jones

The Alabama Legislative Session is set to begin in just a few weeks, and with a new year comes new political agenda’s.

Last year we saw a controversial abortion bill pass through the Legislature, and talks of an Alabama lottery stalled before it gained any traction.

The year 2020 is expected to have a host of crucial bills pass through the State House.

Alabama politics will also be on the national stage with two congressional seats up for grabs. Martha Roby will not run for re-election , leaving her seat vacant.

Democratic Incumbent Doug Jones’ seat is being challenged by a host of Republican candidates.

Roy Moore, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville, and Brandley Byrne are all running on the Republican Primary ticket this year. The winner will face Jones in November.

According to Political Analyst Steve Flowers, prison reform will be the most pressing issue on the state level.

In April of 2019 the U.S. Department of Justice warned Alabama that overcrowded and understaffed prisons were “unconstitutional.” The state faces a Federal lawsuit, and possible Federal takeover if the prison system is not sufficienly reformed.

The Alabama Legislative Session begins on February 4th, Primary Elections are on March 3rd.