by Alabama News Network Staff

Thank you for the endless support Bama Nation! We’re coming for it all in 2020! pic.twitter.com/qMToSUPQp7 — Alex Leatherwood (@Alskee_) January 2, 2020

Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood took to Twitter to announce that he will not be entering the NFL Draft. Instead, he will be returning to play another season at Alabama.

Leatherwood is a junior from Pensacola, Florida.