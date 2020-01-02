Christmas Tree Recycling Plan for Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will offer a free Christmas tree recycling program on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4.

Residents can take discarded Christmas trees to any one of the city’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on these two days to participate in the recycling program.

Saturday trash pick-up locations include BTW Magnet, Bellingrath Middle, Cramton Bowl north parking lot, Goodwyn Middle, Halcyon Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Morningview Elementary, One Center (formerly Montgomery Mall), Sheridan Heights Community Center, Southlawn Middle School, Vaughn Road Elementary and Wares Ferry Elementary.

For addresses of these locations, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov and click on Sanitation Department.

Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (ALWFF) will use recycled trees to expand its fish habitats at about 20 small public fishing lakes scattered throughout the state that are managed intensively to provide fishing opportunities to the public. ALWFF discovered recycled Christmas trees attract more fish than any other habitat type added to these lakes. Unfortunately, these trees break down quickly and attract fish for only a few years and must be replaced with newer trees.

Trees put out by the road are not recycled but taken to the landfill. For more information, please call Montgomery Neighborhood Services at (334) 625-2175.