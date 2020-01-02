MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Trump administration talks vaping + The sleepiest day of the year

by Samantha Williams

The Trump administration appears to be moving forward with a partial ban on flavored vaping products. According to The Wall Street Journal, the ban would only apply to e-cigarette pods, which are the kind most used by teenagers. Vaping systems that use open tanks are exempt, as are menthol and tobacco- flavored pods. The new rules are expected to be unveiled in the coming week.

Plus, if you’re feeling more tired than normal today… you’re not alone. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine said 45% of adults report feeling unusually fatigued on the day they return to work in January. That makes it the second sleepiest day of the year. New Year’s Day is number one with 57% saying they are ‘extremely tired’ or at least ‘somewhat tired.’