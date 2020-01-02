Montgomery Talk Radio Host Mark Montiel Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Well-known Montgomery radio host and attorney Mark Montiel has died.

A family member announced the death via Facebook. Alabama News Network got it confirmed from Cumulus Montgomery Operations Manager Rick Hendrick this morning.

Circumstances about his death aren’t yet known.

Montiel worked as a private practice attorney since 1985. He also served as a Montgomery County Circuit Judge from 1989 to 1991 before being appointed to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Montiel also ran for attorney general as a Republican in 2006.

Most recently, Montiel hosted his own radio show on WLWI-AM News Radio 1440. He leaves behind three children and two grandchildren.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story, as well as for funeral arrangements when they are announced.