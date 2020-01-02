Rain/Storms Through Friday

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and wet air mass is in place across our area through early Saturday. Rain and storms will move through here at times. Rainfall potential ranges between 1 to 2 inches. A few strong and possibly severe storms could occur with this system tonight and Friday morning. The main threat will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Tornado threat is low but not zero. Temperatures remain fairly mild through Friday but much colder air comes in Saturday into Sunday. Clear skies and light winds allow temps to drop into the lower 30s Sunday morning. High pressure returns and we go back into sunny and dry conditions Sunday and Monday. High temps recover nicely into the 60s. Another system works through the state on Tuesday. We expect a few showers to pass through here but that’s about it. High pressure along with sunshine makes a return for midweek. Highs will hover around 60 and lows in the lower 30s. Our next rain event will arrive next Friday into Saturday.