Rain With A Few Strong Storms Thursday, And Again On Friday

by Ben Lang

Rain returned to central and south Alabama this morning, and we’re likely to see rain and even some storms throughout the day. There’s also a small threat for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across west Alabama today. The main threat is for a few strong straight-line winds gusts up to 60 mph. However, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. While temperatures are still in the 50s along and north of highway 80 as of noon. A warm front is lifting through southwest Alabama, and we find temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s there. Temperatures surge into the upper 60s to low 70s area-wide as the front lifts through our area this afternoon/evening.

The severe weather threat should wane overnight, but expect showers and perhaps a few storms overnight. Lows only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain continues Friday, and the main cold front won’t be completely through our area. Because of that, a few strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Alabama where some surface instability might still be available. The storm prediction places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather southeast of I-85 and I-65 on Friday. The front pushes southeast of the state Friday afternoon, ending the severe weather threat. However, rain linger behind the front throughout the day. Expect highs in the 60s Friday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Most of the rain tapers off overnight.

Drier weather returns this weekend. However, there could be a few lingering showers Saturday morning before a secondary cold front ends that chance and clears our sky. Some sunshine returns Saturday afternoon, but highs temperatures only reach the mid to upper 50s. It’s likely to be rather breezy through the day, too. Saturday night lows fall to near freezing. Expect abundant sunshine Saturday, but another cool day with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 30s.

Monday looks a touch milder with highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase during the day as another front approaches the state. Some rain is possible Tuesday as the front moves through. However, moisture return is questionable prior to the front due to dry air in place this weekend. Cooler air arrives behind the front, with lows nears freezing Tuesday night, and highs only in the 50s next Wednesday and Thursday.