Rainy Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Rain moved into the state overnight and will continue at times the next 24-36 hours, and it could be heavy at times as a widespread soaking rain is expected across the state today, tonight, and tomorrow. Rain amounts of 1-4 inches are likely across much of Alabama, and there could even be some isolated higher amounts.

For much of the state, expect a cool, soaking rain with some rumbles of thunder and no threat of severe weather, but we note SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms defined for the west portions of Alabama today.

While the rest of far South Alabama is under the same risk on Friday.

A few storms could produce gusty winds in these locations as the air will be a bit more unstable in those areas. The high today and tomorrow will be in 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold core, upper-level low will move across Alabama Saturday meaning Saturday will feature a cloudy sky with areas of light rain/drizzle and cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s. There could even be a few snowflakes flying around the northern third of the state, where temperature in the 30s and 40s are expected Saturday. The upper low will move out Saturday night and the sky will clear making for a cold Sunday morning with lows close to freezing. Sunday will be a sunny day with highs in the upper 50s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but we will bring in a chance of rain Tuesday as a cold front passes through the state. The rest of the week looks dry with cool days and chilly nights. Still no signs of Arctic air or winter weather mischief the next 10 days for Alabama.

Stay dry!!!

Ryan