Stolen Vehicle Suspects Crash Into Montgomery Police Unit

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 West Fairview Avenue

2/2 West Fairview Avenue



Montgomery, AL – Four suspects are in custody after police say stole a vehicle and later crashed into a police unit.

Montgomery Police say a patrol unit was approaching a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of West Fairview Avenue near Carver High School.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle then reversed it and struck the police vehicle. Thankfully, the officer was not injured.

All four occupants then fled on foot before eventually being taken into custody.

Charges are pending at this time.