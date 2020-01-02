Tua Tagovailoa to Announce Monday Whether He’ll Enter NFL Draft

Injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Twitter that he will announce on Monday, Jan. 6 whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to play for the Crimson Tide for another season.

Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16.

He had surgery two days later.

Tagovailoa, a junior, is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He seemed a likely top-five NFL draft pick before the injury.

The severity of his injury makes his value more uncertain, though doctors who have treated him have said a full recovery is expected.

