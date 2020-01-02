Two Andalusia Men Arrested for Attempted Murder on New Year’s Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Andalusia men have been charged with attempted murder after an exchange of gunfire early on New Year’s Day.

Andalusia Police say it happened between 4 and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of McLendon Avenue.

Police arrested Michael Marquis Berry, 31, and Joshua Durrell Coleman, 35, have both been charged with attempted murder, which is a felony. Berry and Coleman are held on $500,000 bond each.

Additionally, Berry was charged for violation of a domestic violence protection order, a misdemeanor, for an additional $9,000 bond. The violation was for possession of a firearm against court order.

Sgt. Gene Jackson of the Andalusia Police Department says multiple casings were collected at the location and personal property was damaged as a result of the gunfire.

No injuries were reported.