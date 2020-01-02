Two Men Face Attempted Murder Charges after Gunfire in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police say two Andalusia men have been charged with attempted murder after an exchange of gunfire very early on New Year’s Day.

No injuries were reported.

Sgt. Gene Jackson of the Andalusia Police Department said the gunfire happened between 4 and 5 a.m. at 606 McLendon Avenue. Jackson says casings were found at the scene and there was property damage from the gunfire.

Police say 31-year-old Michael Marquis Berry is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is also charged with a violation of a domestic violence protection order, for which is being held on a $9,000 bond. The violation was for possession a gun against court orders.

Police say 35-year-old Joshua Durrell Coleman is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jackson said the investigation is ongoing.