ALEA Releases Data for 2019 Holiday Travel Period

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says troopers investigated 22 traffic deaths during the 2019 Christmas-New Year’s holiday travel period.

ALEA says among those killed was a 4-year-old, who died in an Etowah County crash. The others killed included 10 drivers, nine passengers and one pedestrian. One motorcyclist, who was using a helmet, also was killed.

Of the 20 individuals killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, 14 of them were not using seat belts or restraints. Four of those killed were using seat belts, and seat-belt usage is unknown for two of the individuals killed.

Crash investigations occurred in Baldwin, Barbour, Cullman, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Henry, Lamar, Mobile, Pickens, Randolph, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.

ALEA says there were four days, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, where no fatalities occurred.

During the 2018 Christmas-New Year’s holiday travel period, a 17-day period from Dec. 16, 2018, to Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, Troopers investigated 21 traffic deaths.