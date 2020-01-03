ASU Food Pantry Gets $25k Grant

by Andrew James

Alabama State University’s food pantry is getting a late Christmas present of a $25,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation.

School officials say the food pantry is open two days a week for students. They see between 20 and 30 students on a weekly basis. Food insecurity is a major problem on college campuses across the country, and ASU officials say the food pantry is helping give students a good option for food.

“This grant will allow us to extend the life of our food pantry to be able to offer not only non-perishable food items, but we’re exploring the opportunity to be able to provide perishable food items like eggs, milk, butter,” explained Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Davida Haywood.

School officials hope to expand the food pantry as soon as possible. If you would like to help support the food pantry call 334-229-4382.