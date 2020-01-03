Attorneys: Alabama Making Little Progress in Prison Staffing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorneys for state inmates say Alabama has made little progress in meeting a court order to dramatically increase the number of corrections officers working in state prisons.

Attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote today in a court filing in an ongoing case over prison healthcare that the state has increased staff by only 25 officers over nearly two years.

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, but the department has defended its progress in earlier court filings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)