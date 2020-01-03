Body found in Hueytown shallow grave identified as Paighton Houston

by Alabama News Network Staff

Birmingham media outlets report the body found in a shallow grave has been identified as missing Trussville woman, Paighton Houston.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington told news outlets that a woman’s body was found in a shallow grave behind a residence on Chapel Drive in Hueytown. There had been a heavy police presence at the home for two days with multiple law enforcement agencies participating.

Once the remains were taken for identification, they were confirmed to be that of Houston.

Houston had been missing since Dec. 20 and was last seen leaving the Tin Roof bar in Birmingham. One witness claimed to have seen Houston leaving the bar with two men and say that it appears she left willingly.