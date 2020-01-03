Changes to Alabama Unemployment Claims Filed This Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor says new unemployment compensation claims filed this year will fall under new rules that were passed by the Alabama Legislature. Claims filed before January 1, 2020 are not affected.

The rules are part of the Unemployment Reduction Act. Benefits will be lowered from a maximum of 26 weeks to 14-20 weeks, based on Alabama’s unemployment rate.

If the state’s annually adjusted unemployment rate is 6.5% or below, the maximum number of weeks allowed will be 14, with one week added for every 0.5% increase, capping at 20 weeks when the state’s average unemployment rate equals or exceeds 9.5%.

The law provides for an additional five-week extension for people who enroll and make progress in an ADOL approved training program.

Approved training for 2020 includes:

Any GED Training Program

Any training provided through the Alabama Career Center System

Any Associate’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctorate Degree Program

Any vocational trade or certificate program

The maximum weekly benefit amount will increase to $275 from $265, for those who qualify.

— From The Alabama Department of Labor