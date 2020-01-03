Clouds & Rain Departing

by Shane Butler

Clouds and rain will be departing the area and we’re heading towards a sunny and drier weather pattern for a few days. A cold front will sweep through taking clouds and rain with it early Saturday. Cold and drier air will spill into the state behind the front. Temps will drop out of the 50s and through the 40s Saturday afternoon. Clear skies and much colder temperatures are in store for early Sunday. We will start out in the lower 30s but rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s by late afternoon. Our sunny and dry weather continues into Monday and temps respond with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next rain maker is heading our way for Tuesday.