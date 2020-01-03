Funeral Plans Set for Montgomery Radio Host and Attorney, Mark Montiel
Funeral plans have been finalized for Mark Montiel, Sr., a well-known radio talk show host and attorney in Montgomery.
According to Dignity Memorial, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 with Minister John Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and in support of Mark’s love of animals, it’s requested that donations be made to the Montgomery Humane Society.
Montiel is survived by his children Lucile Frazier Pilkerton (Jonathan), Mark Gonzalo Montiel, Jr. (Michelle), and Mackenzie Grace Montiel, his brothers Robert Michael Montiel (Antionette) and William Richardo Montiel (Mindy), his grandchildren Anne Lucile Pilkerton, Helen Elizabeth Montiel, and Mary Wells Pilkerton. He is also survived by his beloved dogs Honey, Baby, and Pumpkin.
