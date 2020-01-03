Funeral Plans Set for Montgomery Radio Host and Attorney, Mark Montiel

by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral plans have been finalized for Mark Montiel, Sr., a well-known radio talk show host and attorney in Montgomery.

According to Dignity Memorial, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 with Minister John Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and in support of Mark’s love of animals, it’s requested that donations be made to the Montgomery Humane Society.