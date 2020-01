Millbrook Police Make Arrest in Theft Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man is behind bars in Elmore County.

Millbrook Police say they arrested 42-year-old Michael D. Smith, who was wanted in connection with to two thefts committed at a business on the 1100 block of Highway 14.

Police say Smith was captured while attempting to flee near the highway 14 on Kelley Blvd. He’s being charged with two counts of theft of property.

Smith being held in the elmore county jail on a 75-hundred dollar bond