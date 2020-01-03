Montgomery Police Investigating Rash of Car Break-ins

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police are actively investigating a string of car break-ins in at least two neighborhoods.

From Tuesday December 31st to Thursday January 2, more than a dozen cars were forcefully broken into in at least two neighborhoods. Montgomery Police Chief Earnest Finley says that roughly 8 people have been arrested in connection to the crimes.

It is not yet known if the break-ins are connected, and the investigation is on-going.

The names of those arrested and suspected in these crimes have not been released, because they are all juveniles.